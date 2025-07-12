A Few Clouds 83°

Video: Driver Mows Down Group Of Anti-ice Protestors In Fairview

A woman was charged Saturday, July 12 in Fairview after police said she drove into multiple protesters during a demonstration against Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns nationwide.

Video shows the moment when a New Jersey driver crashed into multiple protesters in Fairview on Saturday afternoon, July 12. Three people suffered minor injuries.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Hudpost/Instagram
by Cecilia Levine & Josh Lanier

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m., at the intersection of Anderson and Fairfield avenues, Fairview Deputy Chief John Perotti said. 

Video footage shared by HudPost shows protesters blocking traffic.

One of the protesters confronted the driver as she approached the intersection. They exchanged unknown words, and then he spat on her, police officials said. That's when she struck him with her car, knocking him to the ground, the video shows. 

Other demonstrators swarmed the vehicle. 

Moments later, the woman accelerated, pushing through the crowd before speeding away, the video shows. She hit three people, who suffered minor injuries, authorities said. One person was treated for a knee injury, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released, but she faces a charge of assault by auto, Pierroti said.

The event, a "walk of solidarity, was organized by United Without Fear.

