DUI Driver Leaving Karaoke Bar Was 2X Legal Limit In Edgewater Crash, Police Say (Video)

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of a 39-year-old Hackensack woman who police say was more than twice the legal limit when she caused a chain-reaction crash in Edgewater last month.

 Photo Credit: Transparency Bodycam
Cecilia Levine
Edgewater Police Detective Lt. Tim Farrell tells Daily Voice that officers were called to 916 River Road just before midnight on Aug. 4, where 39-year-old Lauren Wells had rear-ended a vehicle, which struck the car in front of it.

Bodycam footage of Wells' arrest was shared by Transparency Bodycam on YouTube. Wells tells Edgewater Police Officer John Hansen she was heading home after leaving Volume Up Karaoke, and admitted to drinking three beers.

Hansen put Wells through field sobriety tests, then placed her in handcuffs on suspicion she was intoxicated.

Further investigation found Wells had a Blood Alcohol Level of .21%, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08%, Farrell tells Daily Voice. Wells was also issued a summons for careless driving and reckless driving.

One of the drivers of the vehicles that was struck by Wells was taken to Palisade Medical with pain. Police say further charges were pending.  

Click here for the full video from Transparency Bodycam.

