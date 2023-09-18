'76 Corvette Recovered: Edgewater, West New York Police Seize City Man, 66

Surveillance video shows a thief stealing the ‘76 Chevy from Edgewater Motors and heading south on River Road shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Edgewater Police Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

West New York police notified their Edgewater colleagues that they’d recovered the vehicle at the intersection of 52nd Street and Broadway just before lunchtime Monday, the lieutenant said.

Tibus and Detective Sgt. Timothy Farrell met West New York Detectives Mario Cadena and Daniel Dominguez at the busy street corner.

Together, they obtained surveillance footage that shows John LoBianco parking the stolen Corvette and heading into the nearby Parkview Towers Apartments on Park Avenue, where he lives, Tibus said.

LoBianco, who already had a criminal history, was charged with theft and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.