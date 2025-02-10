41 Victims Displaced By Bogota Apartment Fire

The Bogota Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the building around 2 p.m. Engine 1 arrived first on the scene and stretched a hose line to the top floor, where flames were found in the cockloft, fire officials said.

Firefighters aggressively battled the fire for nearly an hour before transitioning to a defensive attack to contain the flames. It took crews several hours to bring the fire under control.

One victim was transported to the hospital. No firefighters suffered major injuries, officials said.

The fire left 13 families—41 people—displaced, according to the Red Cross New Jersey, which is assisting with emergency financial aid for temporary lodging, food, and clothing.

The Bogota Fire Prevention Bureau, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from several surrounding towns responded to assist in battling the blaze, including Ridgefield Park Fire Department Truck Co. 2, Teaneck Fire Department, Hackensack Fire Department, Englewood Fire Department, Leonia Fire Department Company No. 1, River Edge Volunteer Fire Department, Little Ferry Hose Company #1, South Hackensack Fire Department, Fort Lee Volunteer Fire Department, Bergenfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department. The Bogota Police Department was also on the scene.

While firefighters worked to contain the blaze, New Milford Fire Department, Maywood Fire Department, and Palisades Park Fire Department provided coverage for the town.

