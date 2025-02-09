$3.175M Home Sets Sales Record As Most Expensive In Nearly 2 Decades In Edgewater

The sale of 32 Shore Road, which sat for 100 days on the market, marks a significant moment for Edgewater’s real estate market, where multimillion-dollar home sales remain rare. The last time a property sold for more was in 2007, when 23 Shore Road fetched $3.8 million.

The closest comparison in recent years was the sale of a home on Undercliff Avenue in 2024 in for $2.5 million.

Originally listed for $3.499 million, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 32 Shore Road boasts luxury features rarely seen in this sought-after area, according to Matt Perasso of Compass New Jersey, who represented the seller.

“Breaking the $3 million threshold in Edgewater is very rare for this gentrifying municipality," Perasso said. "What sets this home apart is that it checks every box: size, garage, elevator, views, and newness.”

The residence, which includes a three-car garage, an elevator, and radiant heated floors, was designed with dramatic touches like floor-to-ceiling glass, soaring ceilings, and jaw-dropping views of the Hudson River, George Washington Bridge, and Manhattan skyline. Every room, including the ground-floor en-suite, offers unparalleled views, while the master bedroom features a private balcony and spa-like bath accessed via a striking glass catwalk.

Located in the coveted Edgewater Colony, the home is uniquely situated on a lot that provides privacy and unobstructed views. The rear of the property borders the Palisades Park, with its entrance directly in front of the house, offering a serene and bucolic setting not often found in the area.

The oversized garage is another standout feature, with 9'3" doors that can accommodate the largest SUVs, two EV chargers, and additional parking for three to four cars outside—a rarity on Shore Road, where on-street parking is unavailable.

Perasso noted that homes in this area often require trade-offs to capture the iconic river and skyline views. “Usually, you give up something—whether it’s the number of bedrooms, garage space, or yard—to have these views. But this house hits all the marks and more,” he said.

The property’s prime location provides sweeping vistas from every floor, with views extending north to the George Washington Bridge, east across the Hudson River, and south over Midtown Manhattan. Its elevated position ensures additional privacy and unobstructed panoramas, making it a standout in the neighborhood.

"Most houses of this caliber in the area have been built-to-suit and never hit the open market,” Perasso added. “This is the first of the newer homes in this price range to sell.”

