Wildwood 'Pop-Up' Beach Party Organizers Warned To Cancel Event

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is warning organizers of a beach "pop-up" party to cancel the upcoming Wildwoods event.

Last September, an unsanctioned  H20i car rally took place in Wildwood and the surrounding communities resulting in two fatalities, multiple injuries, and extensive property damage. 

"Recently an unsanctioned ‘pop-up’ beach party has been promoted and posted on social media to take place on an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods," the prosecutor said on Friday, April 21.

All the Wildwood beach communities have attempted to reach the organizers and demand that they "cease and desist" their unsanctioned beach event, the prosecutor said.

