Wildwood Crest Restaurant Named To List Of Top 10 Most Family Friendly Restaurants In US

The motto at Bandanas Mexican Grille in Wildwood Crest is: "Love People. Feed Them Tasty Food."

Tripadvisor recently gave Bandanas the prestigious ranking. The Mexican eatery is located at 5607 Atlantic Ave.

Chef/owners Debbie Visalli and daughter Sarah, along with her family have been traveling for over 25 years, discovering new culinary techniques and creative recipes from all over the world to influence their innovative menu.

There is a wide assortment of tacos, enchiladas, burritos and more to choose from. Save room for desserts with a half-dozen sundaes and 15 flavors of ice cream to pick from including a "kiddie" sundae.

"Everyday we make all of our own marinades, sauces and salsas from scratch with fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices," the restaurant says on its website.

"We seek out the highest quality meats, fresh-caught local fish, aged natural cheeses and the season’s glorious Jersey produce."

