Alexander Hudson, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested at around 3:29 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The Wildwood Crest Police Department announced his arrest in a news release on Friday, May 10.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Sweetbriar Road after suspecting it of having "evidence of criminal activity." A K9 officer sniffed the outside of the vehicle and detected a drug odor.

Hudson was a passenger in the vehicle and suspected meth was found in his black backpack. The bag also had a .43-caliber CO2-powered BB gun, a metallic expandable baton, a face mask, gloves, and a lock pick set.

Police said Hudson admitted to owning the items. He was charged with second-degree certain person not to possess weapons, second- and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of burglars tools.

Hudson was held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.