Overcast 53°

SHARE

Alexander Hudson Of Wildwood Crest Arrested

A Cape May County man was accused of having methamphetamine, a BB gun, and burglary tools, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Wildwood Crest (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Wildwood Crest (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Wildwood Crest Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Alexander Hudson, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested at around 3:29 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The Wildwood Crest Police Department announced his arrest in a news release on Friday, May 10.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Sweetbriar Road after suspecting it of having "evidence of criminal activity." A K9 officer sniffed the outside of the vehicle and detected a drug odor.

Hudson was a passenger in the vehicle and suspected meth was found in his black backpack. The bag also had a .43-caliber CO2-powered BB gun, a metallic expandable baton, a face mask, gloves, and a lock pick set.

Police said Hudson admitted to owning the items. He was charged with second-degree certain person not to possess weapons, second- and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of burglars tools.

Hudson was held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE