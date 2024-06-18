Fair 80°

SHARE

Video: Two Suspects Wanted In Early Morning Theft In Cape May, Police Say

Cape May police were looking for two suspects in an early morning theft, authorities said.

Two suspects wanted in a theft on Yacht Avenue in Cape May, NJ, on June 17, 2024.

Two suspects wanted in a theft on Yacht Avenue in Cape May, NJ, on June 17, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Cape May Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The Cape May Police Department posted surveillance video and pictures of the suspects on Facebook on Tuesday, June 18. They were accused of the theft on Yacht Avenue at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

The three-minute video shows the two suspected thieves outside looking at several bicycles before walking away with two of them. Police didn't say what items were stolen in the theft.

One suspect was a man wearing a blue tank top, a blue hat, black sneakers, and white socks. He also had a backpack and a left bicep tattoo.

The other suspect wore a green Under Armour tank top and khaki shorts. That suspect had long hair and a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Cape May police at 609-884-9503.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE