Two Teens Accused Of Aggravated Assault Near North Wildwood's Boardwalk: Police

Two teens from Pennsylvania were accused of aggravated assault near a Cape May County boardwalk, authorities said.

Two suspects arrested in an aggravated assault in North Wildwood, NJ, on June 8, 2024.

Photo Credit: Facebook - North Wildwood Police Department
Chris Spiker
Two boys, a 17-year-old from Philadelphia and a 16-year-old from Ivyland, PA, turned themselves in to North Wildwood police, the department said in a news release on Thursday, June 27. Police posted two pictures of the suspects on Facebook on Sunday, June 9. 

The teens were wanted in an incident on Saturday, June 8 near the corner of East 26th Avenue and the Boardwalk. The location is also near Surfside Pier.

Both boys were charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Anyone with information about the case should call North Wildwood police at 609-522-2411.

You can also text an anonymous tip that begins with "TIP NWPD" to 888777.

