Two Suspects Wanted In Aggravated Assault Near North Wildwood's Boardwalk, Police Say

Police in Cape May County were looking for two men wanted in an aggravated assault investigation, authorities said.

Two suspects wanted in an aggravated assault in North Wildwood, NJ, on June 8, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - North Wildwood Police Department
Chris Spiker
The North Wildwood Police Department posted two pictures of the suspects on Facebook on Sunday, June 9. 

The men were wanted in an incident on Saturday, June 8 near the corner of East 26th Avenue and the Boardwalk. The location is also near Surfside Pier.

The first suspect was seen wearing pink shorts that appeared to be a bathing suit. The other suspect wore a black shirt, purple shorts, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call North Wildwood police at 609-522-2411.

You can also text an anonymous tip that begins with "TIP NWPD" to 888777.

