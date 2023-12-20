Trio Arrested For Abuse Of 5 Children In Cape May County: Prosecutor

Irene Becica, 71; Thomas Becica, 57; and Christina VonColln, 45; all of Cape May Court House have been charged with child endangerment concerning the abuse in Middle Township, they said.

On Dec. 8, with the assistance of Cape May Regional SWAT, a court-authorized search warrant was executed at the residence of Irene Becica, Thomas Becica, and Christina VonColln located on Goshen Road in the Middle Township.

They also were charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Jennifer Pooler of the Middle Township Police Department.

All three were being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

