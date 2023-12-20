Light Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy 58°

Three Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Three residents of Cape May County have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Cape May County Prosecutor&#x27;s Office Mobile Command Unit.

Jon Craig
Jamal Matthews, 26; Tyrone Brown, 28; and Azanna Shelton, 26 of the 600 Block of Adams Ave in Woodbine, were arrested for dealing methamphetamine, and cocaine, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and the New Jersey State Police.

As a result of search warrants, approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamines, approximately one-half ounce of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 style rifle, a 9mm handgun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition were seized, Sutherland said.

