Teen Arrested In Stabbing On Ocean City Boardwalk Over Memorial Day Weekend

The teen was arrested in Pleasantville on Tuesday, June 4, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. Ocean City police said officers responded to a large fight between a group of teens on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk at around 9:12 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

A 15-year-old boy suffered lacerations and a stab wound to the stomach. The boy was treated at the scene by Ocean City firefighters and brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Investigators identified the suspect through witness interviews, surveillance video, and "other investigative analysis." The teen was charged as a juvenile with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.

The suspect was held in a juvenile detention facility to await a court appearance.

The stabbing was one of several incidents along the Jersey Shore over Memorial Day weekend. Wildwood declared a state of emergency early in the morning on Monday, May 27 after "civil unrest" from groups of teens and young adults during the previous two nights.

Anyone with information about the Ocean City stabbing should call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or send an anonymous tip online.

