The Stone Harbor Museum opened its 2024 Taylor Swift collection, according to a news release on Thursday, June 13. The Berks County, Pennsylvania, native spent summers at her family's vacation home in the borough from 1992 to 2004.

Swift sang at the Coffee Talk cafe on 97th Avenue as a teen before her international rise to fame.

"We hope that the 2024 Taylor Swift collection at the Stone Harbor Museum will now bring new and old visitors into the Museum where they will not only enjoy seeing these wonderful items but that they will learn about other Stone Harbor history as well," said museum board of trustees president Teri Fischer. "Our mission is to acquire, preserve, display, celebrate, and promote archival and artifactual items relevant to the development of our unique cultural heritage and to delight, inspire, and educate the present and future generations about the story of Stone Harbor, NJ.

"Taylor Swift is definitely part of the Stone Harbor story, and I know that she does delight and inspire so many of us."

The museum, which was founded in 1996, will display photos provided by her family of her childhood summers in Stone Harbor. Four vinyl records from her 'Midnights' album create a clock display.

Swifties can also check out a guitar signed by the singer themed after 'Midnights', along with posters from her concert film for The Eras Tour and one designed by artist Peter Max.

"Our museum is thrilled to have these items," Fischer said. "It’s not just about the items, it’s about the fact that her family wanted us to have personal family photos from some time ago that were taken while they were staying in Stone Harbor."

Taylor's father Scott Swift has close ties to Stone Harbor, the museum said. He was once a paramedic with Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.

Swift is currently performing in Liverpool, England, known to many music fans as the home of The Beatles. She played her first of three shows at Liverpool FC's iconic soccer stadium Anfield on Thursday, June 13.

The Eras Tour will return from Europe for another North American leg at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, Oct. 18.

