SWAT Team Seizes 1,000 Child Porn Images, Videos From Lower Township Man: Prosecutor

Jason Brown, of the Villas section of Lower Township, became the center of an investigation thanks to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.), Cape May County Prosecutor, Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis said.

The tip said Brown had downloaded, possessed, and distributed videos/images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to Sutherland and Lewis.

A search of Brown's Cloverdale Avenue home turned up more than 1,000 videos and images of child sex abuse material, police said.

Brown was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography, a crime of the second (2nd) Degree, Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the second (2nd) Degree, Possession of CDS, a crime of the third (3rd) Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense on Friday, June 2.

Brown was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.

