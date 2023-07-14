Sloth Named 'Tilly' Dies Unexpectedly In Cape May County

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth, Matilda," the zoo announced on Facebook on Friday, July 14.

“Tilly” was an ambassador animal for her species and passed away suddenly last week from an illness known as Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus or GDV, the zoo said.

GDV is a rapidly progressive life-threatening condition that typically affects dogs and requires immediate medical attention.

"This cannot be foreseen or detected by any normal means as there are no obvious symptoms," the zoo said.

Tilly made a huge impact for Sloth Conservation, helping to raise over $5,000 for wild sloths, zoo officials said.

The Linne two-toed sloth is a species from South America.

"She has touched the hearts of many guests and made many meaningful connections with people, helping to educate about her wild counterparts and their rainforest habitat."

"Our hearts are truly broken. Tilly was beloved by the education and zoo staff and will be greatly missed," the Facebook post added.

