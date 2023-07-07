Resident Killed In South Jersey House Fire

Authorities received a call at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, July 6 reporting a person trapped in a burning home at 2203 New York Avenue in North Wildwood, according to city Fire Chief Dominick McClain.

Within minutes of arrival, firefighters found a person in a rear bedroom of the home.

The victim, who was not identified, was removed through a side window and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, McClain said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, the fire chief said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control by about 4:30 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

In addition to North Wildwood, firefighters from Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood, Rio Grande and Middle Township Rescue assisted, officials said.

