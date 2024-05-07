Rare Louis Vuitton Trunk Among $300K In Merchandise Stolen In Robbery, Cape May Store Says

Queen May posted surveillance video on Instagram showing two people breaking through a glass front door at around 2:59 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. The Washington Street store said a rare Louis Vuitton trunk with the name Jenny Hecht written on the side was among the stolen items.

The store also said every bag has a serial number in a database with Entrupy, an authentication service for luxury accessories.

"We are looking to the power of social media to catch these criminals," Queen May posted on Instagram. "We ask you to forward this video to any pawn or second-hand merchants."

The short video showed the two thieves handing the valuables to a third thief through the shattered door. The suspect outside the store then appeared to put the items in the back of a vehicle.

Fans of Queen May commented on the video to show their support.

"This is devastating, I am so sorry to hear this," one Instagram commenter said. "This is one of my favorite shops."

"This is horrible," another person wrote on Instagram. "Some of these pieces will show up because of the rarity but I’m devastated for you guys!"

Daily Voice has reached out to the Cape May Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office about the robbery. They have not responded as of press time.

In two replies to Instagram comments, Queen May also said the vehicle's license plate number appeared to be "scratched out" but it may be a Nissan.

