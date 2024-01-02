Fair 41°

Popular Food Truck Owners Devastated By Cape May Court House Fire

Support is on the rise for the owners of a popular food truck, whose South Jersey home was badly damaged in a fire a few days after Christmas.

The Maguire family was devastated by a fire in the days after Christmas.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
A GoFundMe page set up for the Maguire family of Cape May Court House was organized by Izzi Angjelo and Jessica Lees, and had raised more than $13,000 as of press time.

The Maguires own Mac's Cafe Food Truck, which serves up meals and caters events throughout Cape May County. 

"Sarah, Mike, and their three boys and furry baby are in need of aid after a devastating fire in their home after Christmas," the page reads.

"Any assistance would be greatly appreciated to help them through this difficult time. The funds will be going directly to the family to help try and replenish what was lost. Please share this with anyone who may be able to help. Thank you in advance to any and all who donate."

The family thanked everyone who has shown their support on the food truck's Facebook page.

"We have been through a lot in the last 24 hours, but I just had to say that Michael and myself can’t thank everyone enough for the outpouring of love for our family," a Facebook post said.

Click here to donate.

