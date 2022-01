Two people suffered from smoke inhalation in Cape May, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

It was unclear if the injuries resulted from a fire.

The incident occurred at 217 E. 24th Ave. in North Wildwood, initial reports said.

EMS crews were requested, according to an unconfirmed report.

North Wildwood police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.