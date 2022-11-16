Police ID Woman Responsible For Suspected South Jersey Bias Incident, No Charges Filed

Authorities have identified the woman responsible for a suspected bias intimidation incident involving a congressional candidate.

They said the 36-year-old female, who suffers from behavioral health issues, was caught on a surveillance camera hanging dolls from a tree near a political sign for Tim Alexander.

The incident occurred in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township on Nov. 8, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner of the Middle Township Police Department.

According to family members, the woman is suffering from behavioral health issues and she was treated in the recent past for such health issues.

Sutherland stated that given the facts and circumstances, the investigation has revealed this incident is not a bias intimidation crime and no charges will be filed at this time.

Tim Alexander was contacted by the Prosecutor’s Office and advised of the outcome of this investigation. Alexander said he is very appreciative of the investigative efforts of the detectives from Middle Township and from the Prosecutor’s Office and he agrees with and accepts the decision not to charge this individual at this time.

Sutherland said: “This office has and will continue to thoroughly investigate any claims of bias intimidation based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, nationality or ethnicity."

