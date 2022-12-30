Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Pennsylvania: Report
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
State troopers are looking for a man who fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Cape May County last night.
State troopers are looking for a man who fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Cape May County last night. Photo Credit: Facebook/NJSP

State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene. 

An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said. 

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or gray SUV with at least one "OC" bumper sticker that fled the area before police could respond. 

The driver is described as a balding white man in his 50s with brown/gray hair, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, weighing about 230 pounds, troopers said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can identify the driver is urged to call the Woodbine Station Detective Bureau at 609-861-5698 or the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 609-561-1800, ext. 3252.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.