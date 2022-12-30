Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say

State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene.

An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or gray SUV with at least one "OC" bumper sticker that fled the area before police could respond.

The driver is described as a balding white man in his 50s with brown/gray hair, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, weighing about 230 pounds, troopers said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can identify the driver is urged to call the Woodbine Station Detective Bureau at 609-861-5698 or the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 609-561-1800, ext. 3252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.