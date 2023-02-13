Contact Us
Child Porn Suspect Arrested With More Than 1,800 Images: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Lower Township police
Lower Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lower Township PD

A child pornography suspect was arrested with more than 1,800 illegal images on his computers, authorities said.

John T. Gillespie Jr., 35, of North Cape May was charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

This investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) CyberTip that revealed an unidentified subject possessed various videos and images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and uploaded them to his personal google account.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the investigation was concluded as a result of the execution of a Court-authorized search warrant on Gillespie’s residence.

At the time of the search, multiple computers, tablets and an external hard drive were seized from the residence.

Gillespie was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Gillespie was then processed and transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center with the anticipation of being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center pending Court proceedings.

