Pedestrian Killed Crossing Route 9 In Middle Township

Lee Nelson, of Rio Grande in Cape May County, was heading east when he was hit by a northbound vehicle at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection with Route 47, Middle Township police said.

The victim was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m., police said.

The driver, 68, from Mays Landing, Atlantic County, stopped after the crash, police said. He was not issued a summons, they said, and his name was not released by police.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation, Rio Grande Fire Department and Ispira Health Network assisted with the motor vehicle crash. The Middle Township Crash Team and Major Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.

