Ocean City Stabbing, Wildwood 'Civil Unrest' Cause Holiday Weekend Chaos: Police

Large groups of teens and young adults were blamed for the nighttime incidents in Ocean City and Wildwood, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release on Monday, May 27. A heavy police response to both cities' issues prevented significant injuries to more people and property damage, according to Sutherland.

Ocean City police said officers responded to a large fight on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk at around 9:12 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by "an unknown male suspect."

The teen was treated at the scene by Ocean City firefighters and was later brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. Sutherland said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be issued.

That same night, Wildwood police received an "irrepressible number" of service calls about "civil unrest" involving young adults and teens, according to a joint statement from the city's government and police department. A state of emergency was declared early in the morning on Monday, May 27 after more "civil unrest" happened at night on Sunday, May 26.

The Wildwood Boardwalk was temporarily closed to "ensure the safety and welfare" of city residents and visitors.

"Wildwood will not tolerate unruly, undisciplined, unparented children nor will we stand by while the laws of the state tie the hands of the police," Mayor Ernie Troiano, Jr. said in a statement. "We wholeheartedly support the City of Wildwood Police Department in protecting this community from these nuisance crowds on our boardwalk and in the city."

Wildwood leaders also said police couldn't respond to other calls in the city "for a period of time" because of the boardwalk incidents.

"We had measures in place ahead of the Sunday night crowds so that the police department could take these preemptive actions should the need arise," said Wildwood public safety commissioner Steve Mikulski. "Unfortunately, the crowds necessitated the state of emergency to which our police department and other responding departments worked together to maintain order in the city."

In an unrelated incident, 23-year-old Nicholas Green of Cape May Court House and a teen boy were accused of threatening employees who were closing a store along the Wildwood Boardwalk on the night of Tuesday, May 21. The duo was arrested and given three charges each.

Sutherland praised how Ocean City and Wildwood police handled the situations over the busy holiday weekend.

"For those who come to our communities to create unrest, be forewarned that your bad decisions and bad actions will not be tolerated and law enforcement will use all legal measures to arrest and charge all violators," said Sutherland. "Instead of capturing positive memories, you will be issued charges to answer to and possible permanent records that will impact your future."

Anyone with information about the Ocean City stabbing should call the city's police department at 609-525-9129 or you can submit digital media evidence through the department's website.

