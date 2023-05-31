Ocean City Closing Beaches Early After Unruly Weekend With Drunken Teenagers

Last weekend, Ocean City police responded to 999 incidents — up from 869 during the three-day holiday weekend last year, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said in a press statement.

In addition to underage drinking, police responded to vandalism, assaults, shoplifting, confiscation of a firearm, and a variety of other infractions, he said.

The new beach curfew will apply to people of all ages, as will an evening backpack ban, the mayor said.

All beaches in Ocean City will be closed at 8 p.m.

Carrying backpacks will not be permitted after 8 p.m. on the beach and boardwalk.

Boardwalk bathrooms will be closed at 10 p.m.

A previous curfew for juveniles will move from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ocean City firefighter/EMTs were just as busy last weekend responding to several incidents involving teens "who drank to the point of unconsciousness," assault victims and mental health issues, the press statement said.

“We will be holding people accountable,” Gillian said. “I understand that these new directives will affect many people who are not teens, but it’s important that we stop this type of behavior now."

An emergency meeting of City Council will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 in Council Chambers at City Hall.

