Support Surges For Family After Sudden Death Of Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Former Marine, 29

Valerie Musson
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of beloved Jersey Shore native and former marine Nicholas J. Delong, Jr., who died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 7 at the age of 29.
Born in Philadelphia, Delong grew up in Cape May County, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Delong graduated from Wildwood High School in 2010 before serving in the Marines for two years and beginning work as an auto body repair technician, according to his memorial.

More than $5,100 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Friday for funeral expenses, putting the family about halfway toward the campaign’s $10,000 goal in just two weeks.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

Delong leaves behind his loving parents, Nicholas J. Delong Sr. and Kati Delong; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Josephine Delong; maternal grandparents, John and Christine Kovacevic; brother, David Delong; sister, Jackie Delong; niece, Coral Miller; nephews, Mason and Calen Williams; fiancée, Jessica Donoflio; their two dogs, Freki and Sigrun, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Delong’s funeral was held at Evoy Funeral Home on Bayshore Road in North Cape May on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Honor of Nicholas J. Delong Jr.’ on GoFundMe.

