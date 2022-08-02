Jersey Shore HS Grad, Beloved Dad Of Young Son Justin Freeling Dies Suddenly At Age 33

Jersey Shore high school graduate and beloved father of a young son Justin M. Freeling died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the age of 33.

Freeling, a Philadelphia native, graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, his obituary and social media pages say.

Freeling was known for his passion and talent for music and playing the guitar. He also had a one-of-a-kind “impractical joker” sense of humor, his memorial says.

Above all, Freeling adored his young son, Thomas Dean, and spent “every possible minute” with him.

“Our hearts are broken and we hope that God grants him the eternal peace that he struggled to find in his life,” reads his memorial.

In addition to his son, Freeling leaves behind his loving parents, Rich and Kathy (nee Ricker) Freeling; his brothers, Eric, Ryan and Shawn; his grandmother, Antoinette Ricker; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends, many of whom shared their grief on social media.

“I love you and I am devastated by losing you,” Shawn Freeling writes.

“I will forever use every single life lesson that you have taught me to the best of my abilities…Fly high up there big bro, there will always be a big four even without you… I love you so much and words can’t describe how I feel… Forever to the stars.”

Freeling’s funeral mass was held Wednesday, Jan. 26 at St. John of God R. C. Church on Town Bank Road in North Cape May.

Click here to view the full obituary of Justin M. Freeling.

