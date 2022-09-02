Beloved Jersey Shore Mom Of 3 Jamie Mullen Dies Suddenly At Age 36

Beloved Jersey Shore mother of three Jamie Marie Mullen died suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 20. She was 36.

Born in Hollywood, Florida, Mullen later moved to Wildwood, where she graduated from Wildwood High School in 2003, her obituary says.

Mullen previously worked as a server and was well-known for her incredible ability as a dancer and gymnast, which she started when she was just three years old.

Mullen was also a fierce advocate for animal rescue and adoption, according to a GoFundMe launched for her funeral expenses.

“Everyone that knew her, knew that Jamie was a fierce competitor, a lover of animals, a tremendously thoughtful friend, and her mother's pride and joy,” reads the campaign, which earned nearly $10,000.

Above all, Mullen is remembered for being a caring and passionate mother to her three young children, Braxton, Haven, and Maximus.

In addition to her children, Mullen leaves behind her mother, Barbara Carto of Wildwood; her brothers, Michael Mullen (Erica Mullen) and Joshua Smith (Jordan Holland); nieces, Emma, Everly and Lorelei; nephews, Mason and Declan; uncle Edward Carto (Barbara Milaro) and aunt Rose Mullen, as well as numerous close friends, several of whom shared their grief on social media:

“You were my best friend since grade school,” writes KellyAnn Matthews. “I can’t imagine life without you. I hope you know how much I loved you…”

“You were the kind of friend that went out of your way to show them how much they were loved. You had a heart of gold.”

Mullen’s funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 27 at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home on Central Avenue in North Wildwood.

Donations can be made in Mullen’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House in Camden or One Love Animal Rescue.

Click here to view the full obituary of Jamie Marie Mullen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.