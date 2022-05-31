Woman Watching Sunset Killed, Another Critical When Car Careens Into Delaware Bay: Reports

A woman sitting on a bench was killed and four others injured when a driver lost control and plunged into the Delaware Bay in Lower Township, Cape May County, according to published reports.

The car came careening into the water and struck the woman and one other victim who had gathered to watch the sunset around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, the Philadelphia Inquirer says.

Both were airlifted to the hospital where the woman later died, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Three people inside the car escaped serious injury, although the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

A total of five people were hospitalized in the incident, The Press of AC said.

