Woman Found Dead After Fire In Cape May County: Prosecutor

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose remains were found after a fire in Cape May County.

The unidentified woman was found Sunday, Feb. 6 in a home destroyed by fire at 224 Suzane Road in North Cape May, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department.

Once the fire of the fully-involved structure was extinguished, the remains were found in a bedroom at the residence, they said.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Lower Township Police Department, and the Cape May County Fire Marshall's Office.

According to Sutherland, the preliminary investigation and autopsy have not revealed anything suspicious in nature at this time.

Sutherland urges anyone who may have information regarding this fire to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135, the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-1619 or report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime-Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

