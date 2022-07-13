Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Cumberland Salem
    serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Wildwood Man Finds Buried Cash From 1934 While Renovating Home: Reports

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cash
Cash Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A South Jersey man found cash buried while he was renovating his home, Philadelphia CBS 3 reported.

"They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson of Wildwood told the outlet.

Gilson found about $1,000 in rolls of $10 and $20 bills, all dated from 1934, on Friday, July 8 as he was digging up an area outside his home, the report says.

He thinks the money was cashed out at once during the Great Depression or stolen, the outlet said.

On Tuesday, July 12, another bundle of cash was found, Gilson said, adding that he will leave that bundle intact, so he hasn't counted it, according to NJ Advance Media.

Click here for the complete story by Philadelphia CBS 3. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.