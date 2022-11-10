US Coast Guard Responds To Smoking Sailing Vessel Off Cape May

The US Coast Guard responded to smoke aboard a sailing vessel Wednesday, Nov. 9, about 13 miles south of Cape May.

Watchstanders with Sector Delaware Bay received a call via radio at approximately 7 p.m. from the 56-foot sailing vessel, Adelaide, with two people aboard who reported heavy smoke. The mariners secured the engine and used a fire extinguisher as a preventative measure.

The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Cape May 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to assist. When the RB-M crew arrived, they confirmed the vessel was not on fire or taking on water. The cause of the smoke was determined to be excess oil burning.

“The mariner being prepared and having all required safety gear onboard played a critical role in the successful outcome of this case,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Morrison, station officer.

Station Cape May towed the vessel to Cape May Inlet where it was anchored and the people were taken to South Jersey Marina until a towboat could be arranged.

