South Jersey Police Officer Charged With Stalking After Placing Tracking Device: Prosecutor

An Ocean City police officer has been charged with stalking after he was caught placing a tracking device on a vehicle, authorities said.

Jacob M. Harris, 32, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested on Thursday, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief of Detectives Paul Skill.

On Wednesday, Lower Township police were called to a residence for a report of a tracking device found on a vehicle. Further investigation revealed this device was connected to Jacob Harris, Sutherland and Skill said. They did not release any details about how Harris knew the victim.

This incident was investigated by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit.

Harris was charged with fourth-degree stalking, they said.

Harris was arrested without incident and later released on a summons pending court proceedings.

Sutherland urges anyone who may have information regarding this investigation to contact the Professional Standards Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597

