Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Popular Jersey Shore Takeout Restaurant Closing After 68 Years

Jon Craig
Voltaco's takeout is closing after 68 years on Oct. 9. Voltaco's takeout is closing after 68 years on Oct. 9.
Voltaco's takeout is closing after 68 years on Oct. 9. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Voltaco's Italian Foods
A family-run business A family-run business
A family-run business Photo Credit: Facebook/ Voltaco's Italian Foods

Voltaco's Italian takeout, serving the Jersey Shore since 1954, is closing for good this fall.

The family-owned establishment was popular with vacationers and other visitors to Ocean City.

They're best known for their pizza, subs, steaks and Italian dinners

"After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.

Their farewell garnered more than 700 likes and nearly 300 comments.

The fourth generation of the Taccarino family, the original owners, still works there today.

The last day to take out food is Oct. 9. 

