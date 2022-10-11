Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said.

Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police.

Sloan died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lower Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-886-1619 ext 156.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.