PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report

A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports.

Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said.

Both men were pulled to shore, and Reilly, of Thornhurst, ultimately died. His son's condition wasn't immediately clear.

