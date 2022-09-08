Contact Us
PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report

Ocean City Beach Patrol
Ocean City Beach Patrol Photo Credit: Ocean City Beach Patrol Facebook

A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports.

Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said.

Both men were pulled to shore, and Reilly, of Thornhurst, ultimately died. His son's condition wasn't immediately clear.

Click here for more from 6abc.

