'Old Movies By The Sea' Reopens Historic Jersey Shore Theatre

Old Movies By The Sea has reopened in Wildwood after sitting idle for 10 years, NJ Advance Media reports.

The tiny movie theater dates back to its Nickelodeon days of the early 1900s. The renovated 40-seat theatre on Pacific Avenue has lots of new modern touches, the outlet said.

There's a small stage in the theater that can be used for comedy nights, corporate meetings, small bands, or other events. On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Philadelphia Eagles football game was broadcast, NJ.com reported. Guests can order catered food including a variety of tapas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for the theatre owned by Glenn Kingsbury and Karen Drew.

