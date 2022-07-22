Contact Us
Murder-Suicide Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May County Prosecutor

An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, authorities said.

Thursday morning, July 21, the Middle Township police responded to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well being of the occupants.

Police found two deceased individuals, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner of the Middle Township Police Department.

 Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Middle Township Police Department are conducting an investigation.

Sutherland said, "This tragic incident was not a random act of violence but appears to have been a murder/suicide." 

More information will be released once it is developed and autopsies have been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the prosecutor said.

Sutherland urges anyone who may have information regarding this death investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through the Prosecutor’s Office Anonymous tip system by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer tablet or smart phone.

