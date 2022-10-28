Jersey Shore Police Welcome 'No Shave' Months In Tribute To Brain Cancer Patient

Police in Lower Township are participating in “No-Shave November & December” to raise money for cancer patients including an employee of the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.

Beginning on Nov. 1, and for the entire months of November and December, the Lower Township Police Department, along with many other agencies across the county, will be participating.

One of the goals of “No-Shave November” is to raise cancer awareness by embracing our hair (which many cancer patients lose), and letting it grow wild and free. Another goal is to use the money you typically would spend on shaving and grooming, to educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.

Lower Township's police officers and staff will be contributing a minimum of $50 per month to participate, according to Police Chief Kevin Lewis.

All proceeds of this event will be donated to the family of Amy Baker and another Lower Township resident who would like to remain anonymous. This initiative will help contribute to their medical bills, treatment costs, and travel expenses.

Amy Baker, is the wife of Jason Baker and the mother of Jase Baker. She has been diagnosed with an inoperable Brain Tumor/Cancer, which is located within the lower mid-section of her cerebrum on top of the brainstem. Baker has been traveling frequently for chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Baker has been a dedicated law enforcement support staff member most of her adult life, serving many Police Departments, Courts and now the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.

Checks may be made out to the Lower Township Officer’s Association with “No-Shave November” in the memo. These donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Lower Township Police Department at 405 Breakwater Road, Erma, NJ 08204. All donations will be provided to the two families the second week of December, collectively.

For more information about the program, please visit their website at https://no-shave.org/.

