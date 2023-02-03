HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman

A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week.

On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down.

An immediate multi-agency response was initiated. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by the school, law enforcement officers, as well as additional first responders. Ultimately the report was determined to be false.

A thorough follow-up investigation was conducted by the Lower Township Police Department who identified the caller. Her name has not been released by police.

The woman was charged on a summons with causing a false public alarm.

