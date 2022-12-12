Contact Us
Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From Cape May Reported Missing

Cecilia Levine
Atrevida II looks similar to this sailboat.
Atrevida II looks similar to this sailboat. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

A sailboat headed to Florida from New Jersey has been reported missing by the US Coast Guard.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and is headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said.

The vessel is a 30-foot Catalina with a bluish-purple hull, while superstructure, and white sails and was last seen on Dec. 3, when it left Oregon Inlet, NC on its way to Jupiter, FL.

Atrevida II may have stopped in Morehead City, NC, but this information was not confirmed, officials said.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the missing boater, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.

