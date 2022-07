Firefighters in a boat were able to rescue a swimmer in distress in Cape May County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The water rescue took place before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29 near Beach Avenue in Lower Township.

The firefighters reportedly brought the swimmer back to shore. There was no immediate detail on their condition.

