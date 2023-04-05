Contact Us
Coyote Spotted In North Wildwood

Jon Craig
Coyote
Coyote Photo Credit: Pixabay/fotos1992

North Wildwood police have received several reports of a coyote spotted by residents, authorities said.

Coyotes are opportunistic feeders, and pet owners should use caution when letting out their cat or dog, police said.

As a precaution, please keep your indoor/outdoor cats inside for the next several days, police said on Wednesday, April 5. When walking your dogs, remain vigilant to your surroundings, and keep them close to you.

Coyotes are generally nocturnal, but it is not uncommon to see them during daytime hours. Coyote attacks on people are very rare, as they are mostly skittish of people. However, families with small children should be cautious, police said.

Do not attempt to feed or approach the coyote, as they may carry infectious diseases, police said.

