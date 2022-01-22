Cape May's Montreal Beach Resort Has New Local Owners, Renovation Plans

The Montreal Beach Resort and Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille are changing owners after 56 years in business.

Plans also are in the works to renovate hotel rooms and the Cape May resort's lobby, according to its new owner, Madison Resorts.

Madison Resorts is a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea. Alicea has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the East Coast.

“My wife was born and raised in Cape May County. Now operating a piece of its history is a childhood dream coming true for both of us," Alicea said.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional guest service and ensuring we hold the community first in our heart," he added.

The Montreal Beach Resort will be keeping the same name for the immediate future as well as much of the long-time staff.

The new owners said that Immediate changes to The Montreal Beach Resort at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May will be modest. Changes will include fully upgraded hotel rooms and the lobby.

For more details about The Montreal, click here: www.montrealbeachresort.com. Potential guests also can call 609-884-7011 or 800-525-7011, and follow @montrealbeachresort on Instagram.

