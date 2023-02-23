Cape May County Man Had 1,300 Child Porn Images On His Computers: Prosecutor

A 66-year-old man from Cape May County was charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

James C. Warner, of Villas, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 23 after a warranted search of his home, they said.

This investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) CyberTip that revealed an unidentified subject, possessed various items of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and stored these items on his personal laptop computers.

This search warrant was executed by members of the Cape May County Regional S.W.A.T. Team, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Task Force, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Atlantic City) and the Lower Township Police Department.

At the time of the search, two laptop computers, a cellular telephone, two gaming consoles, five long guns and one handgun were seized from the residence, authorities said.

An initial review revealed Warner’s laptop computers contained approximately 1,300 items of suspected child pornography, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

