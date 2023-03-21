8 Dolphins Stranded At Sea Isle City, All Now Dead

Eight dolphins became stranded in Cape May County and all of them are now dead, authorities said.

Two of the dolphins apparently washed up on shore deceased. The other six were later put to death, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The MMSC said, at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, that the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the center's veterinarian and their conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

"The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death," the center wrote on Facebook.

All eight dolphins have been transported to the State Lab for immediate necropsies.

"We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the center said.

The MMSC was being assisted at the 52nd Street beach by Sea Isle City police, fire and EMS workers, the stranding center said.

For more photos of the stranding, see the Sea Isle Times by clocking here.

