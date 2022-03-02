6,000 Bags Heroin, 'Ghost Gun' Seized In Cape May County Bust: Prosecutor

About 6,000 bags of heroin worth $75,000 on the street were seized during an arrest in Cape May County, authorities said.

Hector Perez-Heredia of Rio Grande was arrested Wednesday in connection with selling the heroin, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill.

This investigation was initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and assisted by members of the Cape May County Sheriff's Office, Middle Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A warranted search was made of Perez-Heredia's vehicle and residence at The Prime Inn Motel on Route 47 in Rio Grande, they said. The search resulted in the seizure of over 6,000 individual bags of heroin with a potential street value of over $75,000, Sutherland and Skill said.

Also seized were a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately $7,000 cash, they said. The handgun was determined to be a “Ghost Gun”, utilizing manufactured parts and having no serial number.

Perez-Heredia was charged with first-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, money laundering and weapons offenses, they said.

He was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

