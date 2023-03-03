$300K In Drugs Including 1400 Folds Heroin Seized In Cape May County: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old South Jersey man accused of selling large quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine has been arrested, authorities said.

Luis Hernandez of Cape May Court House was arrested and charged for the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief of County Detectives Mike Emmer.

Warranted searches were made on Friday, March 3 by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, along with the New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit, and the NJSP Special Investigations Unit – South and the NJSP Woodbine Station.

The searches included the residence, vehicles, and storage facility belonging to Hernandez, Sutherland said.

As a result of these search warrants, approximately 16.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 1,400 bags of suspected heroin and over 1⁄2 ounce of crack cocaine was seized, the prosecutor said.

The cumulative street value of these illegal narcotics is approximately $300,000, he said.

Hernandez was charged with the possession and distribution of all of the seized drugs as well as money laundering.

He was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.